Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook was robbed on March 12, 2020.
Detective Sergeant Jerry Bullard said that the Skiatook Police received a call around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. When they arrived the suspect had fled.
The robbery was described as being covered head to toe including dark glasses and gloves, so an accurate description was not possible.
The vehicle he was driving was described as possibly being an early to mid 2000s Chevrolet or GMC two door pickup truck that was silver or pewter in color.
The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and did not present an obvious weapon.
Detective Sergeant Bullard said that this is the first bank robbery in many, many years.
The FBI has been called in to assist and video and descriptions are being requested from local businesses to help identify the robber.