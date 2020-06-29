Best Buds is a family owned and operated Medical Cannabis Dispensary.
The owners of Best Buds said, “Best Buds strives to serve the highest quality medicine at the most affordable prices while also giving you a higher end experience inside the store.”
Best Buds did a complete remodel to the Old Diner. The floors are a beautiful polished concrete showing off history of the building, the Cowboy mural painted by Ben Hamm in 2003 still stands, and three additional murals have been added by a local artist, Roger Westmoland.
Christie’s Cannabis Collection, A Medical Cannabis Grow is viewable inside Best Buds lobby through a beautiful glass window.
Best Buds also loves giving back to their community. They have had multiple Patient Appreciation days consisting of grilling hamburgers and hot dogs for patients and added a fountain machine so you receive a free 32 oz soda with every purchase. They’ve donated to the local Heaven Sent Food Pantry, held several patient drives for the public to get their medical recommendation, and became a part of the Chamber of Commerce.
“We are looking forward to giving back to the community for many years to come. Thank you, Skiatook and Osage County, for all the support from the entire Best Buds Team,” they said.
Best Buds is located at 4300 W. C Rogers Blvd. in Skiatook.