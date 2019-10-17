Skiatook Debate Students Rylee Houston and Joey Breckon attended debate camp at the University of Central Oklahoma and ended up ranked as the 2nd place overall team in the camp tournament.
As partners, Houston and Breckon won four rounds and only lost the final round. UCO college debate coach Matt Moore said that Skiatook debaters have always been great and UCO would like to work with them in college.
Houston and Breckon were best public school team in class 5A last year at the state championships and hope to return to beat all the private schools this year. The team is seeking donations to help sent students to tournaments this fall.
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
E-mail lindsey.chastain @skiatookjournal.com