MyKensie Jones and Pensie Brown

Skiatook Students won All Region Star Acting Awards the One Act Play Festival held at Oologah High School on October 10.  MyKensie Jones and Pensie Brown were both recognized as top ten actors of the day for their rolls in the play Everyman II. Submitted

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.