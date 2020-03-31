On Sunday, March 20, Bulldog 100 Wood Fired Pizza gave away 600 pizza kits and asked for donations to help those in need instead of payment. They were able to raise $3257.04 for the food banks.
Owner Samuel Jaskar asked for people to bring change or canned goods. “This is what the Lord has put on our hearts to bless our city, to bless our community,” he said.
Volunteers assembled all 600 pizza kits and cars lined up down Rogers Blvd. to pick up the kits.
“Just have an afternoon with your family of making pizza for fun,” Jaskar said. “This is definitely my safety net. But it is also my seed, my loaves and fishes.”
Jaskar also said he loves the good people of Skiatook and thanked everyone who has stepped up to keep the community going and who has supported small business.