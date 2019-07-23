Skiatook High School will be hosting the first annual Bulldog Bridges Rookie Camp on Saturday, August 3 from 9 am to Noon at the high school. All incoming freshmen and their parents are invited to attend.
The camp is made possible by the Gear Up Grant, Parent Leadership Team and SHS Administration along with donations from RCB Bank , Oklahoma Capital Bank and American Bank of Oklahoma. This has made it possible for the camp to be offered free of charge.
The camp will include breakout sessions for incoming freshmen and their parents. For students the topics include a student panel question and answer led by upper classmen, and individual career academic plan activity, a scavenger hunt and information on student organizations and opportunities.
For parents the topics include a question and answer session led by parents who have upper classmen, information on Oklahoma’s Promise and FAFSA , important things you need to know including Chromebook information, school credits, advanced placement and concurrent enrollment and how to support your high schooler.
Families that attend Bulldog Bridges Rookie Camp will receive a fast pass to skip some of the lines on August 9th when Chromebooks are distributed. Each student in attendance will receive a free Chromebook sleeve and be eligible to register for door prizes. They will also receive a binder that will hold important documents and information necessary for their next four years.
“It is our desire that you and your child have all of your questions regarding high school answered, that expectations for the coming years are set and that families start to talk about the importance of starting off on the right path and planning for their next four years,” Principal Jenny McElyea said.
A small breakfast and lunch will be provided. Registration includes and t-shirt and can be completed by calling (918) 396-1790.