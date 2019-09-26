The Skiatook Statuary donated a 5,000 pound bulldog to Marrs Elementary.
Principal Steve Mason along with Mrs. Ward and her class were the official greeters for mascot. The classes are currenty having a competition at the school to name their new, large mascot.
The bulldog is one of Skiatook Statuary's latest products and is giant at five feet tall and 5,000 pounds.
So far, these giant bulldogs have found news homes in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee and Starkville, Mississippi, the home of Mississippi State.
Skiatook Statuary will donate 50% of all its local bulldog statue sales for the next 30 days to the Skiatook school or school activity of the purchaser’s choice. Contact Skiatook Statuary or more information.