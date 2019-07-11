Bulldog Soccer Camp is presented by Domination Soccer Development. The summer soccer camp benefits the Skiatook High School Athletics soccer program.
Th camp will emphasize fundamentals and individual technique and challenge your athlete to become a better soccer player while being provided with excellent direction to facilitate personal growth using the curriculum developed by Domination Soccer Development.
The camp will be hosted by the Skiatook Soccer Club at the Skiatook Sports Complex soccer fields July 23-26 from 6-8:30 p.m. The camp is open to all soccer athletes who were in the 2nd through 11th grades during the 2018-2019 school year and who are interested in a fun soccer experience. The camp is open to Skiatook and surrounding area athletes. The camp will be directed by Bulldog Soccer boys head coach and Domination Soccer Development founder Seth Newell.
The SHS soccer staff strongly recommends that Skiatook's incoming freshmen attend this camp. This is an opportunity to meet the Bulldog coaching staff, meet some potential teammates and to showcase your talents for the upcoming school year.
100% of the proceeds will be donated to the SKiatook Bulldog Athletics program, which benefits both boys and girls teams and enables SHS soccer teams to update equipment, cover travel expenses, tournament fees and other operating costs.
Athletes will need to bring appropriate footwear, ideally soccer cleats, a shirt, shorts, socks and a great attitude. Cost for the camp is $75.