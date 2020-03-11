Cameron Jeffries — Valedictorian
Q: What activities and groups have you participated in during high school?
A: When I first started high school, and still to a certain degree, I was exceptionally introverted. However, currently, I could not be more involved in my school. I am the Vice President of our chapter of the National Honor Society. We volunteer our time to attempt to improve our little community. I have been a member of the Academic Team for four years, and the captain for the past two. Under my leadership, we placed 4th at the state tournament, breaking a school record, and we have progressed to nationals. For the past three years, I have been a cast member of our school musicals. This setting was the dynamite that obliterated my introvertedness. Just this year I joined our school’s Chamber Choir as a bass. Additionally, I am a member of the Book Club, the Science Club, and the OU Math Team.
Q: What is your secret to success?
A: Unfortunately, I am not the best person to ask about a secret to success. Yes, I have the highest GPA in class. However, this came about by daily procrastination and a nightly rush to complete any homework for the week. If there truly is a “secret to success,” I don’t believe it would be a single aspect. Rather, it would be a combination of the following.
1) Don’t strive to be amazing. Be the best you can be. Ignore the people who don’t like the “best” you. Learning to ignore the “haters” will allow you to focus on the more important sectors of life.
2) Step out of your comfort zone. You won’t accomplish much by being socially isolated. You must make friends; they will be for you when the going gets tough, they will be there for you when family isn’t, and they will be there for you whether you currently appreciate it or not. Support of other individuals will make the difference between success and repeated failure.
3) If you fail, don’t give up. Failure doesn’t mean “the end.” Use that failure as fuel to find a new way and to finally succeed.
4) Stand up for what you believe in. I don’t care if others dislike what you aspire to be in this world. If you deny that vision to please someone, you deny a part of yourself. If it is what you truly want, don’t stop until you succeed.
Q: Where do you plan on attending college and what will you major in?
A: I plan on attending college at the University of Tulsa. I will be majoring in Biology with pre-med intentions. I will be minoring in Mathematics.
Q: What led you to choose that major?
A: I chose my major because of an accumulation of varying factors. Primarily, I love science. When I was younger, my grandfather would take me out to his barn and we would garden. We spent hours each week growing plants. As I grew older, I began to wonder how and why plants grew, functioned, and reproduced.
As a freshman, I had a biology teacher that made science so interesting and fun, I could no longer deny my passion. She taught me that science is not a “nerdy” profession, but is a career for those impassioned by the field. A year later, my A.P. Biology teacher started to anatomy unit. Due to her way of teaching, I discovered what I would want my future career to be.
Lastly, my house is a zoo. I own a plethora of exotic creatures. As each of these factors began to compile, I realized that I wanted to continue in the field of science even after I graduate.
Q: What did you love most about your high school experience?
A: What I loved most about high school is the relationships I have garnered. I have made friends that have become my brothers and sisters. After my parents’ divorce, my friends were there for me when I needed them most. I see my friends more than I see my family. I am forever grateful for their love and support. I cannot even explain how often I laugh. These people were my light among the darkness.
Years from now, when I reminisce about high school, I won’t remember the crippling amount of homework or the awkward situations, but I will remember the fun times. The laughter, the unique experiences, and the thought-felt conversations. Now that we are graduating and going our separate ways, my greatest fear is that my friends and I will eventually lose touch. I pray that that day will never come.
To my friends, I thank you, I love you, and I will always be your fidus Achates.
Matthew Hansen —
Salutatorian
Q: What activities and groups have you participated in during high school?
A: I have participated in band and marching band for all four years of high school thus far while also being a part of the leadership team of the band. Other musical activities I have participated in include being a part of the Skiatook Choir and Musical Theater. More recently, I have also been a member of the Skiatook Academic Team.
Q: What is your secret to success?
A: My secret to success is to challenge yourself outside of your comfort zone. In order to improve as an individual, you have to create goals for yourself that you word towards. If you stay in your corner, it would be impossible to know what it is to have certain skills, go to certain places, or to make yourself a better person.
Q: Where do you plan on attending college and what will you major in?
I plan on either attending Arizona State University, mainly due to the reason I used to call Arizona my home, or the University of Oklahoma. Despite whichever university I attend, I plan on majoring in Music Education.
Q: What led you to choose that major?
A: What led me to choose music education is largely based on my participation in band related activities for eight years running. Music has been a big part of my life since elementary school, and I enjoy teaching others. For a few years now, it has been my passion to teach others my love for music.
Q: What did you love most about your high school experience?
A: What I loved most about my high school experience is the people I get to spend it with. These are the people I spend every day with, inside and outside of class. We support each other through hard times and we drive each others’ motivations. Without my classmates and friends, I would have a much more dull high school experience.