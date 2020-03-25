Osage County Courthouse

Statewide election activity begins officially at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, when the official candidate filing period opens and ends at 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the Osage County Election Board, said today.

Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board in Oklahoma City.  Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the County Election Board.

Chouteau said that the following county offices will be filled this year:

Court Clerk

County Sheriff

County Clerk

County Commissioner District #2

