The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce swore in their 2020 Board of Directors at the January 8 luncheon.
Geoff McGoffin will serve as this year’s President and Omar Bayouth will serve as President-Elect. Andrea Hudson is the Chamber Secretary and Sarah Tucker is the Immediate Past President.
The chamber has been without an Executive Director for several months, but hopes to fill the position by the end of February.
McGoffin said that the Chamber’s priority this year is to continue to work with and develop partnerships and work together to make Skiatook a better place such as the lake, the schools, the city and Osage County Tourism.
McGoffin also encouraged people not only to join the chamber, but to participate by attending the luncheons and volunteering to help with events.
“Events take a lot of man hours, but we have a lot of fun,” McGoffin said.
The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce welcomes all business owners and individuals who are interested in the future of Skiatook to attend their monthly luncheons on the second Tuesday of each month at noon at First Baptist Church.