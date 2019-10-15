The 2019 Cherokee Nation Angel Project applications are now available at sites throughout the tribe’s 14 counties. Applications can also be submitted online through Oct. 25.
The Cherokee Nation Angel Project provides gifts for Cherokee children ages 16 years or younger who live within the 14-county tribal area and meet income guidelines.
To qualify for the tribe’s income guidelines, applicants must provide proof of income for all household members over the age of 18. For example, a family of three must not exceed $2,165 net income per month, and a family of four must not exceed $2,615 per month.
Last year during the holiday season, 1,700 children received gifts through the program.
Applications for the 2019 Cherokee Nation Angel Project can also be submitted online at https://webapps.cherokee.org/angeltree.
For more information on the Angel Project for children, call 918-453-6900.
Cherokee Nation Angel Project applications will be accepted in person at the following locations:
Oct. 15-16
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Stilwell Armory Building, 421 W. Locust St.
Oct. 16
Noon to 6 p.m. – Victory Cherokee Community Building, 1025 N. 12th St. in Collinsville
Oct. 17
Noon to 6 p.m. – Cooweescoowee Health Center, 395200 W. 2900 Road in Ochelata
2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Public Library, 116 N. Williams in Westville
Oct. 21
Noon to 6 p.m. – Exciting Southeast Church, 432 E. 530 Road in Pryor
Noon to 5 p.m. – Will Rogers Health Center, 1020 Lenape Drive in Nowata
Oct. 22
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Vinita Health Center, 27371 S. 4410 Road in Vinita
Oct. 22-23
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – EMS Conference Room, 22114 S. Bald Hill Road in Tahlequah
Oct. 23-24
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Cherokee Nation Human Services Office, 1501 Industrial Park in Jay
Oct. 24
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Cherokee Nation ICW Office, 1528 N. 166 E. Ave. Suite C in Tulsa
1 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Three Rivers Health Center, 1001 S. 41st St. East in Muskogee
The Cherokee Nation is also accepting Elder Angel adoptions at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah and at all Cherokee Nation Human Service field offices. Elder Angels can be adopted at the tribal complex in Tahlequah Monday-Friday during normal business hours. For information on adopting an Elder Angel at Cherokee Nation Human Services field offices, call 918-453-5627.