Skiatook's Christmas Tree in Central Park was lit up Friday night to kick off the Christmas season.
The new tree was purchased through private donations. The tree project was completed with hard work by the Skiatook Rotary Club, who sponsors the tree lighting each year, and city council member Linda Loftis.
Choirs from Marrs Elementary, Newman Middle School and Skiatook High School sang carols and Heartland 4-H provided cookies and hot chocolate.
Afterwards, the Marrs 2nd grade choir sang during Travis Meyer's weather report.