Good morning from the Mayor’s Desk:
For those of you that are wondering (or are frustrated) what is happening on Cincinnati let me explain.
The Town of Sperry was recently awarded a very large grant from INCOG to do some serious sewer work on problems that we have been experiencing on Cincinnati. As you might recall last July and August, we had 2 main issues with the sewer line requiring us to spend about $50,000.00 on new lines and repairs. Since that time conditions have not improved. So, when were given the grant our first and most important request was to find a solution to this problem and to make the necessary repairs that will hopefully secure that area for years to come. Last week and again this week there are various companies here in Sperry using specialized equipment to do testing, and camera work to get down into the lines and see what the solutions might be. So far Geotech has been out to do soil testing and today Lukenbill will be here to run a camera through the line to see what we are looking at as far as structure, line size, or problem areas. Unfortunately they will have to plug the line first, then remove all the standing water and such from the lines before they can run the camera - this has been a major issue since the beginning.
I know that it is a pain to have Cincinnati shut down but in the long run the knowledge of what is going on down the manhole and the sewer lines will help us determine the best route to take in securing that road and sewer. Once all the reports are finished (most likely by the end of August) we will sit down with the Engineers and decide on the best option for immediate repairs, and for long term solutions.
Respectfully submitted
Debra Burch
Mayor Town of Sperry