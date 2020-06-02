On Tuesday night, June 2, concerned Skiatook citizens lined Rogers Blvd. after possible threats of looting.
A Skiatook Police officer stated that peaceful protesters had not requested permits to protest in Skiatook as they had in other areas.
Police gathered at Walmart and patrolled the streets. Many business owners kept watch over their buildings.
Citizens along the streets stated they had no problem at all with peaceful protests in Skiatook. They were only concerned about looters and rioters that would come to cause destruction.
One citizen said, "We have good police officers here. We are out here to protect our town and to protect them if we need to. I hope it doesn't come to that."
Many citizens expressed their understanding or acceptance of the peaceful protests and their lack of understanding for what point violence and destruction was achieving.
Many citizens planned to patrol their neighborhoods or stay up to protect their homes and families all night if necessary, and for any nights to come where Skiatook may be threatened.
"If they want to come peacefully protest, I take no issue with that at all," one citizen said. "But they have another thing coming if they think that Skiatook will just let looters and rioters come destroy our town."