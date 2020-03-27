After consulting with the Skiatook City Council, I have directed the staff to close off all playground equipment in city parks for use.
This mainly pertains to Central Park, Exchange Bank Park (City Park) and John Zink. Crews will be out today disinfecting all playground equipment, park benches and tables and then placing caution tape on the equipment to hopefully deter use.
We know of course kids are likely to ignore the rules and ask that all parents or responsible adults please help us in this cause and remind everyone not to use the equipment.
Please do not report violations of use to the police. All trails and walking paths within the park and outside are still open for use. Please continue to exercise caution to avoid touching surfaces that may be shared by others.
Also please continue with social distancing and hopefully we can put this behind us before summer begins.
Daniel Yancey
City Manager