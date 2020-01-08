The City of Skiatook released the following statement:
In recent days you may have been noticing an unpleasant odor coming from the south part of town. This odor is a result of the decommissioning of the sewer lagoons in preparation of the new state of the art mechanical sewer plant that will be fully operational in the coming weeks.
Please know this situation is temporary and is required by the federal government in order for the city to remain in compliance with permitting. We apologize for the smell and know that we also hope this will be finished as quickly as possible!