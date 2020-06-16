With summer in full swing, the City of Skiatook would like to remind the citizens of Skiatook of a few of the ordinances and state statutes that will help make Skiatook a safer, healthier, cleaner city.
• Mowing Grass: 11 O.S. 22-111 (State Statute)
• Blowing or Mowing grass into street: 6-4G-5-C (City Ordinance)
• Off Street Parking: 11-12-4 (City Ordinance)
• Abandoned, Wrecked, or Inoperative Vehicles: 6-8-2 (City Ordinance)
• Swimming Pools Enclosures: 2019-08 (City Ordinance)
You can get a copy(s) of the above statutes and ordinances online at www.cityofskiatook.com or by contacting the Code Enforcement officer at 918-396-2797 ext. 104.
The City of Skiatook would like to thank its citizens for their cooperation.