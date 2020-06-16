Ryan's garden

Local garden LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor

With summer in full swing, the City of Skiatook would like to remind the citizens of Skiatook of a few of the ordinances and state statutes that will help make Skiatook a safer, healthier, cleaner city.

• Mowing Grass: 11 O.S. 22-111 (State Statute)

• Blowing or Mowing grass into street: 6-4G-5-C (City Ordinance)

• Off Street Parking: 11-12-4 (City Ordinance)

• Abandoned, Wrecked, or Inoperative Vehicles: 6-8-2 (City Ordinance)

• Swimming Pools Enclosures: 2019-08 (City Ordinance)

You can get a copy(s) of the above statutes and ordinances online at www.cityofskiatook.com or by contacting the Code Enforcement officer at 918-396-2797 ext. 104.

The City of Skiatook would like to thank its citizens for their cooperation.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.