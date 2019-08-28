Clayton Provinsal of Sperry earned the Eagle Scout rank on July 16.
Provinsal is a member of Tulsa Troop 22 and has been scouting for 13 years. He is a senior at Sperry High School and is the son of Matt and Tammie Provinsal and grandson of the late Harold Gaston.
He is not the first in his family to earn the highest scouting rank. His brother Douglas earned Eagle Scout in 2013 and his sister Taylor won the Gold Award, the highest rank for Girl Scouts of America, in 2016.
“I’m actually going to miss it,” Tammie Provinsal said. Clayton is her youngest and last child to participate in scouting programs. “We are incredibly proud of Clayton and all of our children.”
Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. Since its start in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank. The Eagle Scout rank has been earned by over 2.5 million youth.
The rank of Eagle Scout may be earned by a Scout who has been a Life Scout for at least six months, has earned a minimum of 21 merit badges, has demonstrated Scout Spirit, and has demonstrated leadership within their troop. Additionally the scout must plan, develop, and lead a service project—the Eagle Project—that demonstrates both leadership and a commitment to duty. After all requirements are met, he must complete an Eagle Scout board of review.
On his journey to complete Eagle Scout Provinsal earned the Arrow of Light, Pine Tree, Order of Arrows and Brotherhood as well as all other honors in scouting.
Provinsal chose to create a campsite for the church and community for his Eagle Project. The camp will work with kids that do not have a father figure.The adults in the church spend time with these boys and now have a site that can be used for youth events, Girl Scouts, bible studies and many other events. The area is also covered so the facility can be used on rainy days.
"I feel good about my project and am excited about earning Eagle Rank,” Provinsal said. “ I am glad that my project will serve my community."