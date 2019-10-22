By Lindsey Chastain
Robert Park was this year’s honored alumnus at Sperry High School.
Robert is the son of the late Bob and Katie Park and a graduate of Sperry High School’s class of 1984. During his time as a student at Sperry, Robert enjoyed individual and team state championships in wrestling and was a part of three state championship baseball teams.
After high school Robert attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M where he competed in wrestling. Robert transferred to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and finished his degree there.
After graduation from NSU, Robert took a job at his high school alma mater, hired on in December of 1989 as a junior high football coach and assistant wrestling coach and starting his family in Sperry. His oldest son Jagger is a 2015 Sperry graduate while his youngest son, Cooper, is currently enjoying his senior year.
In his thirty-one years of employment in Sperry, Robert has coached baseball, track, wrestling, and football. As a head and assistant wrestling coach, Robert has been involved in several state championship runs and has coached numerous individual state champions and All-Staters. One of the highlights of his career as a wrestling coach was being named as an all-state coach in 2015 and coaching his son Jagger in his all-state match.
Named as the head football coach in 2000, Robert has achieved 125 career wins, led 13 teams to the playoffs, coached numerous All-State and All-Star by Class players and achieved a state championship in 2018.
Beyond the victories, championships, and accolades, Park’s greatest achievement has been the positive effect he has had on the hundreds of athletes he has coached throughout his tenure as a coach, teacher, and mentor. Our community is full of young men and women who carry with them the pride and toughness fostered under the care of Coach P. His assessment that “We are from Sperry, and they aren’t, and there is a difference…” still rings in the ears and lifts the hearts of all who have been lucky enough to have learned and grown under his tutelage.
