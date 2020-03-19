- The OSDH has partnered with 211 Oklahoma to provide quick access to the COVID-19 hotline by dialing 2-1-1 from any phone.
- There continues to be a shortage of complete testing kits, delaying the availability of test results. Due to this critically low supply, OSDH is working with health care providers to prioritize test completion for vulnerable populations which are as follows:
- Clusters of individuals who are experiencing symptoms, such as nursing homes.
- Individuals age 60 or older
- Children or adults who have compromised immune systems
- If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, coughing or fever, please contact a health care provider for guidance or call 2-1-1 to speak with a state medical professional. During this time, remain isolated, drink fluids and rest. Only go to the emergency room if you are part of a vulnerable population or if symptoms worsen. If you have been tested by a medical provider, and are not part of a vulnerable population, there will be a delay in test results.
- Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is strongly recommended that everyone observe social distancing and sanitation guidelines to avoid spread to vulnerable populations.
Community and emergency planning asks people not to go to ER unless in a vulnerable population
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
Tags
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most Popular
-
Update: Mayor orders Tulsa restaurants, bars to close tonight; drive-through, take-out establishments may operate
-
Finally some good news: First Tulsa County COVID-19 patient has recovered, Health Department says
-
Toddler with COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma as confirmed cases jump by a dozen
-
OK State Board of Education mandates statewide school closures amid COVID-19
-
Woodland Hills Mall joins list of coronavirus-related cancellations, closings and event postponements
Latest Local Offers
Home/Business Electrical - New & Repair Service., No Job Too Small, 36 yrs exp. CC's okay - Lic. #112759 www.knoxelectricok.com
PORTILLO WELDING Fabrication, Fences, Hand Rails, Plates, Embeds. Free Estimates. 918-645-5009 JCPortillo983@gmail.com
Tri'Fecta Painting & Drywall Int. & Ext., Res. & Comm. 10% Sr. & Military Discount. Competitive. Ins. Free Est. 918-813-0209 or 918-697-8347