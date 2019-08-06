8.7
Newman Middle School Schedule Pick-Up
Schedules will be available for pick-up from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
8.9
Back to School Bash
Osage Nation Prevention Program, Osage Nation Child Care and Skiatook JOM are sponsoring a Back to School Bash at Central Park from 6-8 p.m. There will be music, food and inflatables. The movie Aquaman will be shown at sundown.
8.12
Skiatook Board of Education Meeting
6 p.m. Education Service Center
Sperry Board of Education Meeting
6 p.m. Sperry High School Commons
8.13
Skiatook Book Club
The Skiatook Book Club will meet at the Skiatook Library at noon to discuss All the Missing Girls by Megan Miranda.
Back to School Night
Skiatook and Sperry schools will be hosting Back to School nights from 6-8 p.m.
Skiatook City Council and Public Works Authority Meeting
6 p.m. in the municipal boardroom, 220 S. Broadway