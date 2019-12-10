12.11
Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Lunch
Noon at First Baptist Church, 940 W. Oak St.
12.13
Skiatook Rotary Christmas Tree Lighting
The Skiatook Rotary Club will hold their annual tree lighting featuring the new Christmas Tree at 5:30 in Central Park. Students from Skiatook Public Schools will be singing during the tree lighting.
Christmas Parade
The Skiatook Christmas Parade begins at 7:00 and will follow the regular parade route from Skiatook High School down Rogers Blvd. in front of Central Park. There will be floats, candy, music and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Santa’s Workshop
Santa’s Workshop follows immediately after Christmas Parade at Skiatook First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus. (825 W Rogers Blvd., Skiatook, OK)
Immediately after the parade bring the kids over to Skiatook First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus. Grab the camera to take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman, make arts/crafts, eat scrumptious cookies/cocoa while listening music provided by the Skiatook High School band. Mark your calendar now and bring the entire family! What a great way to begin the holiday season!