Lindsey Chastain News Editor

12.11

Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Lunch

Noon at First Baptist Church, 940 W. Oak St.

12.13

Skiatook Rotary Christmas Tree Lighting

The Skiatook Rotary Club will hold their annual tree lighting featuring the new Christmas Tree at 5:30 in Central Park. Students from Skiatook Public Schools will be singing during the tree lighting.

Christmas Parade

The Skiatook Christmas Parade begins at 7:00 and will follow the regular parade route from Skiatook High School down Rogers Blvd. in front of Central Park. There will be floats, candy, music and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Santa’s Workshop

Santa’s Workshop follows immediately after Christmas Parade at Skiatook First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus. (825 W Rogers Blvd., Skiatook, OK)

Immediately after the parade bring the kids over to Skiatook First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus. Grab the camera to take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman, make arts/crafts, eat scrumptious cookies/cocoa while listening music provided by the Skiatook High School band. Mark your calendar now and bring the entire family! What a great way to begin the holiday season!

Reoccuring Events

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch Thursdays 12-1 p.m. Luigi’s
PAWS for Reading Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Skiatook Library
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Skiatook Public Schools GED class Tues and Thurs 5-7:30 p.m. Skiatook High School Library
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Storytime Wednesdays 11 a.m. Skiatook Library
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

