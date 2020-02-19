2.22
VFW Auxiliary Breakfast
VFW Auxiliary will be serving a Country Breakfast of serving eggs, bacon or sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea, and juice from 8am-10am at the VFW Post off Highway 11. Breakfast is $5 a plate and the money raised from this monthly breakfast will go toward supporting local veterans.
Skiatook Women’s Conference
The Skiatook Women’s Conference will be held from 10:00am-1:00pm in the Skiatook High School Auditorium.
LIFT is an organization of ladies brought together by our Faith in Jesus Christ, Ladies In Faith Together. Their mission is to bring all women together despite their differences. The conference will include praise and worship by Divas for Jesus. Guest speakers Francine and Laura Perry. A mother and daughter who share their experience through Transgender to Transformed. A free lunch is provided along with several door prizes through out the morning donated by various community businesses. This event is designed to bring women together in our community to worship freely and fellowship with one another. Registration begins at 9:30 am.