2.12
Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Lunch
Noon at First Baptist Church, 940 W. Oak St.
2.15
VFW Auxiliary Breakfast
The VFW Auxiliary is starting a monthly breakfast on the third Saturday of every month at the VFW Post off Highway 11 from 8-10 a.m. Breakfast is $5 a plate and will be biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, bacon or sausage, with coffee and juice. The money raised from this monthly breakfast will go toward supporting local veterans.
2.16
Osage Shareholders Association Meeting
The Osage Shareholders Association will be having their quarterly meeting Sunday, Feb. 16th, 1:00 PM at the Skiatook Osage Casino. Refreshments will be served.
Christian Ministers Alliance Unity Service
Christian Ministers Alliance out of North Tulsa is sponsoring a unity service bringing together churches of various faiths under the theme of racial reconciliation. First Baptist Church in Skiatook is hosting the service at the West Rogers Campus, 825 W. Rogers. There is a panel discussion for those interested at 5:00 pm followed by the service at 6:00 pm and a fellowship time following. The service will feature worship music from various groups and a sermon by Rev. Anthony Scott, Pastor of North Tulsa First Baptist Church and president of the Oklahoma Baptist State Convention.
2.17
No school
Skiatook and Sperry Public schools will not be in session for a professional day.