7.18
Skiatook Writers and Poets
Join a local writer’s group at the Skiatook Library from 4:45-6 p.m. This is a free event open to all ages. The group will meet the third Thursday of each month.
3rd Thursday in the Park
The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce is hosting 3rd Thursday in the Park at Skiatook’s Central Park from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, live music, vendors, and family fun. If you would like to participate as a vendor or volunteer please contact the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce at 918-396-3702 or admin@skiatookchambercom.