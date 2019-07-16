Community Calendar
7.18

Skiatook Writers and Poets

Join a local writer’s group at the Skiatook Library from 4:45-6 p.m. This is a free event open to all ages. The group will meet the third Thursday of each month.

3rd Thursday in the Park

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce is hosting 3rd Thursday in the Park at Skiatook’s Central Park from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, live music, vendors, and family fun. If you would like to participate as a vendor or volunteer please contact the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce at 918-396-3702 or admin@skiatookchambercom.

Reoccuring Events

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch Thursdays 12-1 p.m. Luigi’s
PAWS for Reading Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Skiatook Library
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Skiatook Public Schools GED class Tues and Thurs 5-7:30 p.m. Skiatook High School Library
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Storytime Wednesdays 11 a.m. Skiatook Library
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

