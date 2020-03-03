Community Calendar
Lindsey Chastain News Editor

3.5

Tournament Anglers Guild Kickoff Meeting

TAG will hold their 2020 kickoff meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Bill’s Marine.

VFW Post Meeting

7 p.m. at the Gondles-Butler Post home, 13319 N. Cincinnati Ave. The post welcomes new members.

3.7

Tournament Anglers Guild Qualifier #1

The Skiatook Lake Anglers Association will start the season with the first qualifier at Black Dog Park. Tournament entries will be accepted at the Osage Casino Convenience store beginning a half hour before the event.

Osage County Republican Precinct Meetings and Convention

Osage County Republican Precinct Meetings and Convention will be at the Inter Local Co-op, 207 East Main Street, Hominy. Registration will be from 8:30 am to 9:30 am followed by Precinct Meetings and the County Convention. All Republicans Registered to vote in Osage County are welcome. Bring your Voter ID Card and Driver’s License. For questions call or text 918-853-6371.

Blood Pressure Screening and CPR Classes

First Baptist Church of Skiatook will be having a blood pressure screening test and hands only CPR classes from 8 a.m. — noon.

3.10

LoCo Fit Registration and Pre-Mile Workout

LoCo Fit will begin the first week of their spring workout schedule at 6:15 at Central Park.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Reoccuring Events

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch Thursdays 12-1 p.m. Luigi’s
PAWS for Reading Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Skiatook Library
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Skiatook Public Schools GED class Tues and Thurs 5-7:30 p.m. Skiatook High School Library
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Storytime Wednesdays 11 a.m. Skiatook Library
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.