3.5
Tournament Anglers Guild Kickoff Meeting
TAG will hold their 2020 kickoff meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Bill’s Marine.
VFW Post Meeting
7 p.m. at the Gondles-Butler Post home, 13319 N. Cincinnati Ave. The post welcomes new members.
3.7
Tournament Anglers Guild Qualifier #1
The Skiatook Lake Anglers Association will start the season with the first qualifier at Black Dog Park. Tournament entries will be accepted at the Osage Casino Convenience store beginning a half hour before the event.
Osage County Republican Precinct Meetings and Convention
Osage County Republican Precinct Meetings and Convention will be at the Inter Local Co-op, 207 East Main Street, Hominy. Registration will be from 8:30 am to 9:30 am followed by Precinct Meetings and the County Convention. All Republicans Registered to vote in Osage County are welcome. Bring your Voter ID Card and Driver’s License. For questions call or text 918-853-6371.
Blood Pressure Screening and CPR Classes
First Baptist Church of Skiatook will be having a blood pressure screening test and hands only CPR classes from 8 a.m. — noon.
3.10
LoCo Fit Registration and Pre-Mile Workout
LoCo Fit will begin the first week of their spring workout schedule at 6:15 at Central Park.