3.11
Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Lunch
Noon at First Baptist Church, 940 W. Oak St.
3.12
Skiatook Rotary Club
The Skiatook Rotary Club will meet at Luigi's at 12:00 p.m. for their weekly meeting. Anyone is welcome to attend.
3.14
VFW Auxiliary Breakfast
The VFW Auxiliary is starting a monthly breakfast on the third Saturday of every month at the VFW Post off Highway 11 from 8-10 a.m. Breakfast is $5 a plate and will be biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, bacon or sausage, with coffee and juice. The money raised from this monthly breakfast will go toward supporting local veterans.