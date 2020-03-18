Community Calendar
Lindsey Chastain News Editor

3.18

No School - Spring Break

3.19

No School - Spring Break

LoCo Fit

LoCo Fit will meet at Central Park at 6:15 p.m.

3.20

No School - Spring Break

3.21

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast

VFW Auxiliary will be serving a Country Breakfast of serving eggs, bacon or sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea, and juice from 8am-10am at the VFW Post off Highway 11. Breakfast is $5 a plate and the money raised from this monthly breakfast will go toward supporting local veterans.

3.24

LoCo Fit

LoCo Fit will meet at Central Park at 6:15 p.m.

Reoccuring Events

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch Thursdays 12-1 p.m. Luigi’s
PAWS for Reading Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Skiatook Library
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Skiatook Public Schools GED class Tues and Thurs 5-7:30 p.m. Skiatook High School Library
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Storytime Wednesdays 11 a.m. Skiatook Library
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

