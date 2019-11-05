11.8
Football: Skiatook at East Central at 7 p.m.
Football: Sperry vs. Beggs at 7 p.m.
11.11
2nd Grade Veterans Day Program
The Skiatook Elementary 2{sup}nd{/sup} grade will present their annual {span class=”gmail-il”}veteran‘s program at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11th, in the Skiatook High School Auditorium. The event is open to the community.
According to Robin Haynes, the program’s director, “Once again the kids have been working really hard this year and are passionate about honoring our veterans. They’re excited about having the chance to perform for the brave men and women who have served.”
As always, there will be reserved seating for the veterans.
Skiatook Board of Education Meeting
6 p.m. Education Service Center
Sperry Board of Education Meeting
6 p.m. Sperry High School Commons
11.12
Skiatook Book Club
The Skiatook Book Club will meet at the Skiatook Library at noon to discuss Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens.
Skiatook City Council and Public Works Authority Meeting
6 p.m. in the municipal boardroom, 220 S. Broadway