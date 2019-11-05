Community Calendar
Lindsey Chastain News Editor

11.8

Football: Skiatook at East Central at 7 p.m.

Football: Sperry vs. Beggs at 7 p.m.

11.11

2nd Grade Veterans Day Program

The Skiatook Elementary 2{sup}nd{/sup} grade will present their annual {span class=”gmail-il”}veteran‘s program at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11th, in the Skiatook High School Auditorium. The event is open to the community.

According to Robin Haynes, the program’s director, “Once again the kids have been working really hard this year and are passionate about honoring our veterans. They’re excited about having the chance to perform for the brave men and women who have served.”

As always, there will be reserved seating for the veterans.

Skiatook Board of Education Meeting

6 p.m. Education Service Center

Sperry Board of Education Meeting

6 p.m. Sperry High School Commons

11.12

Skiatook Book Club

The Skiatook Book Club will meet at the Skiatook Library at noon to discuss Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens.

Skiatook City Council and Public Works Authority Meeting

6 p.m. in the municipal boardroom, 220 S. Broadway

Reoccuring Events

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch Thursdays 12-1 p.m. Luigi’s
PAWS for Reading Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Skiatook Library
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Skiatook Public Schools GED class Tues and Thurs 5-7:30 p.m. Skiatook High School Library
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Storytime Wednesdays 11 a.m. Skiatook Library
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

