Lindsey Chastain News Editor

10.24

LoCo Fit Crazy Hat Dash

LoCo Fit concludes the fall workout session with a Crazy Hat Dash on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6:00 p.m. The event is open to the public and will start just south of Skiatook Central Park on 5th Street. Participants can choose a mock 5k or 1 mile walk or run at your own pace. Wear your crazy hat, have fun, make friends and be fit!

10.26

SPACAR Craft Fair Fundraiser

First United Methodist Church will be hosting a craft fair fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to benefit Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue. There will be crafts, vendors and a pet costume contest at 2 p.m. Contact rachael@skiatookpawsandclaws.com for more info.

Skiatook Book Club

The Skiatook Book Club will meet at the Skiatook Library at 12:00 p.m. They will be discussing A Bridge Across the Ocean by Susan Meissner.

10.28

Congressman Kevin Hern Mobile Office

Congressman Kevin Hern’s team will be at the Skiatook Library from 12-1 p.m. to help anyone in the community with receiving federal assistance.

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch Thursdays 12-1 p.m. Luigi’s
PAWS for Reading Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Skiatook Library
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Skiatook Public Schools GED class Tues and Thurs 5-7:30 p.m. Skiatook High School Library
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Storytime Wednesdays 11 a.m. Skiatook Library
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

