10.24
LoCo Fit Crazy Hat Dash
LoCo Fit concludes the fall workout session with a Crazy Hat Dash on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6:00 p.m. The event is open to the public and will start just south of Skiatook Central Park on 5th Street. Participants can choose a mock 5k or 1 mile walk or run at your own pace. Wear your crazy hat, have fun, make friends and be fit!
10.26
SPACAR Craft Fair Fundraiser
First United Methodist Church will be hosting a craft fair fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to benefit Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue. There will be crafts, vendors and a pet costume contest at 2 p.m. Contact rachael@skiatookpawsandclaws.com for more info.
Skiatook Book Club
The Skiatook Book Club will meet at the Skiatook Library at 12:00 p.m. They will be discussing A Bridge Across the Ocean by Susan Meissner.
10.28
Congressman Kevin Hern Mobile Office
Congressman Kevin Hern’s team will be at the Skiatook Library from 12-1 p.m. to help anyone in the community with receiving federal assistance.
