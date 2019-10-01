10.3
VFW Post Meeting
7 p.m. at the Gondles-Butler Post home, 13319 N. Cincinnati Ave. The post welcomes new members.
10.5
First Responders and Special Olympics Event
Skiatook’s first responders, along with Special Olympics, will be holding their annual event at Skiatook Central Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
10.8
Skiatook Book Club
The Skiatook Book Club will meet at the Skiatook Library at noon to discuss Sisters First by Jenna Bush Hager and Laura Bush.
Skiatook City Council and Public Works Authority Meeting
6 p.m. in the municipal boardroom, 220 S. Broadway
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.