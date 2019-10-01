Community Calendar
10.3

VFW Post Meeting

7 p.m. at the Gondles-Butler Post home, 13319 N. Cincinnati Ave. The post welcomes new members.

10.5

First Responders and Special Olympics Event

Skiatook’s first responders, along with Special Olympics, will be holding their annual event at Skiatook Central Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10.8

Skiatook Book Club

The Skiatook Book Club will meet at the Skiatook Library at noon to discuss Sisters First by Jenna Bush Hager and Laura Bush.

Skiatook City Council and Public Works Authority Meeting

6 p.m. in the municipal boardroom, 220 S. Broadway

Reoccuring Events

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch Thursdays 12-1 p.m. Luigi’s
PAWS for Reading Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Skiatook Library
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Skiatook Public Schools GED class Tues and Thurs 5-7:30 p.m. Skiatook High School Library
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Storytime Wednesdays 11 a.m. Skiatook Library
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

