9.26
Sperry Public Schools Parent/Teacher Conferences
9.28
Skiatook Book Club
The Skiatook Book Club will meet at the Skiatook Library at 12:00 p.m. They will be discussing Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz.
9.29
High Frontier 16
Make plans to join Tulsa Rocketry and the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce for High Frontier 16. The launch will take place September 28 and September 29, 2019. The Pawhuska Municipal Airport will again be the location for this launch. Lots to see and do; it will be fun for the whole family. The range will open both Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. both days. On Saturday afternoon at 3:30 PM, we will be having our Big Daddy Drag Race and on Sunday morning at 9 AM we will be having our Warloc Drag Race and Minnie Magg Drag Race.
10.13
Skiatook Softball Association Public Board Election
The SSA will be holding public elections for their board at the court room at the Skiatook Police Station at 2:00 p.m. All nine spots are up for election. One parent/guardian per child in the SSA league is allowed to vote. E-mail skiatookyouthsoftball@yahoo.com if you would like to run for a board position.