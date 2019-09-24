Community Calendar
Lindsey Chastain News Editor

9.26

Sperry Public Schools Parent/Teacher Conferences

9.28

Skiatook Book Club

The Skiatook Book Club will meet at the Skiatook Library at 12:00 p.m. They will be discussing Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz.

9.29

High Frontier 16

Make plans to join Tulsa Rocketry and the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce for High Frontier 16. The launch will take place September 28 and September 29, 2019. The Pawhuska Municipal Airport will again be the location for this launch. Lots to see and do; it will be fun for the whole family. The range will open both Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. both days. On Saturday afternoon at 3:30 PM, we will be having our Big Daddy Drag Race and on Sunday morning at 9 AM we will be having our Warloc Drag Race and Minnie Magg Drag Race.

10.13

Skiatook Softball Association Public Board Election

The SSA will be holding public elections for their board at the court room at the Skiatook Police Station at 2:00 p.m. All nine spots are up for election. One parent/guardian per child in the SSA league is allowed to vote. E-mail skiatookyouthsoftball@yahoo.com if you would like to run for a board position.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Reoccuring Events

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch Thursdays 12-1 p.m. Luigi’s
PAWS for Reading Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Skiatook Library
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Skiatook Public Schools GED class Tues and Thurs 5-7:30 p.m. Skiatook High School Library
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Storytime Wednesdays 11 a.m. Skiatook Library
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.