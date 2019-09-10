9.11
Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Lunch
Noon at First Baptist Church, 940 W. Oak St.
9.14
Hillside Farmer’s Market
The Hillside Farmers Market will be open from 4-8 at 184th St. N and Highway 11.
9.16
Computer Literacy Course
If you're interested in attending the Sage Hawk Foundation’s free Computer Literacy Course, now's your chance before it's too late! This year's Opening Day keynote speaker will be an Osage Community Leader to welcome you to the program! All materials, books and computers are provided. If you would like to join us, please visit www.sagehawk.org/contact and fill out the form to claim your seat! Classes are M-W-F, 9-3, Sept 16-Nov 22 at the OSU Osage Extension Office Building!