Lindsey Chastain News Editor

9.11

Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Lunch

Noon at First Baptist Church, 940 W. Oak St.

9.14

Hillside Farmer’s Market

The Hillside Farmers Market will be open from 4-8 at 184th St. N and Highway 11.

9.16

Computer Literacy Course

If you're interested in attending the Sage Hawk Foundation’s free Computer Literacy Course, now's your chance before it's too late! This year's Opening Day keynote speaker will be an Osage Community Leader to welcome you to the program! All materials, books and computers are provided. If you would like to join us, please visit www.sagehawk.org/contact and fill out the form to claim your seat! Classes are M-W-F, 9-3, Sept 16-Nov 22 at the OSU Osage Extension Office Building!

Reoccuring Events

Group Day Time Location
Alcoholics Anonymous Mon, Wed, Fri 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday 10:30 a.m. 114 N. Broadway
Alcoholics Anonymous Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
Al-Anon Group Meeting Mondays 7 p.m. Nazarine Church, 755 Lenapah
Rotary Lunch Thursdays 12-1 p.m. Luigi’s
PAWS for Reading Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Skiatook Library
Heaven Sent Coat Closet and Food Pantry Thursdays 2-6 p.m. Skiatook First Assembly
Skiatook Public Schools GED class Tues and Thurs 5-7:30 p.m. Skiatook High School Library
Narcotics Anonymous Tues, Thurs, Sat and Sun 7 p.m. 114 N. Broadway
GUTS Groceries Fri 10 A.M. Old Bayouth Building
Skiatook VFW Bingo Fridays 5:30 p.m. VFW Post 7977
Storytime Wednesdays 11 a.m. Skiatook Library
Thursday Cruise Night Thursdays 5:30 p.m. American Legion
Skiatook Victim Support Group Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. Skiatook Police Department

