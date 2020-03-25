'Something we can do': Tulsans work to get face shields, masks to those in need (copy)

Josh Painter and his wife Cherylyn are making protective face shields using their 3D printers at their home for medical providers in Tulsa, OK, Mar. 24, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 Tulsa World
  • As of this advisory, there are 164 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Adair, Bryan, Carter, Creek, Delaware, Osage, Pottawatomie and Stephens Counties.
  • There are an additional two deaths, both from Oklahoma County, one male in his 70s and one male in his 40s.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has been working aggressively to establish four satellite testing locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kay, and Pittsburg counties.

To effectively develop a large-scale, statewide, satellite testing platform, OSDH is implementing a limited rollout in order to ​develop best practices for a more robust platform. 

OSDH and its public health care partners will begin these new testing sites in phases. Phase one rolls out today, Wednesday, March 25 in Pittsburg County, with 100 test kits, and Kay County with limited testing supplies. 

Setting up this initial test phase allows the State's medical professionals to gather  ​public health data, outside of the hospital setting, while determining the projected capacity needed for effective COVID-19 testing throughout Oklahoma. 

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)

164

Positive (Out-of-State)

2

Negative*

805

Hospitalizations

59

Deaths

5

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

Laboratory

Cases

Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

30

State Public Health Laboratory

62

Other

72

TOTAL

164

COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

Age Group, Years

COVID-19 Cases*

00-04

2

05-17

1

18-35

32

36-49

34

50-64

40

65+

55

Total

164

Age Range

0-91 yrs

 

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Male

88

Female

76

Total

164

COVID-19 Cases by County

County

COVID-19 Cases by County*

Adair

2

Bryan

1

Canadian

5

Carter

1

Cleveland

27

Creek

5

Custer

3

Delaware

1

Garvin

2

Grady

1

Jackson

1

Kay

5

Logan

3

Mays

1

McClain

1

Muskogee

1

Noble

2

Oklahoma

55

Osage

1

Pawnee

7

Payne

3

Pontotoc

1

Pottawatomie

1

Stephens

1

Tulsa

27

Wagoner

3

Washington

3

Total

164

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-03-25 at 7:00 a.m.

