- As of this advisory, there are 164 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Adair, Bryan, Carter, Creek, Delaware, Osage, Pottawatomie and Stephens Counties.
- There are an additional two deaths, both from Oklahoma County, one male in his 70s and one male in his 40s.
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has been working aggressively to establish four satellite testing locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kay, and Pittsburg counties.
To effectively develop a large-scale, statewide, satellite testing platform, OSDH is implementing a limited rollout in order to develop best practices for a more robust platform.
OSDH and its public health care partners will begin these new testing sites in phases. Phase one rolls out today, Wednesday, March 25 in Pittsburg County, with 100 test kits, and Kay County with limited testing supplies.
Setting up this initial test phase allows the State's medical professionals to gather public health data, outside of the hospital setting, while determining the projected capacity needed for effective COVID-19 testing throughout Oklahoma.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State)
164
Positive (Out-of-State)
2
Negative*
805
Hospitalizations
59
Deaths
5
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory
Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
30
State Public Health Laboratory
62
Other
72
TOTAL
164
COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
Age Group, Years
COVID-19 Cases*
00-04
2
05-17
1
18-35
32
36-49
34
50-64
40
65+
55
Total
164
Age Range
0-91 yrs
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Male
88
Female
76
Total
164
COVID-19 Cases by County
County
COVID-19 Cases by County*
Adair
2
Bryan
1
Canadian
5
Carter
1
Cleveland
27
Creek
5
Custer
3
Delaware
1
Garvin
2
Grady
1
Jackson
1
Kay
5
Logan
3
Mays
1
McClain
1
Muskogee
1
Noble
2
Oklahoma
55
Osage
1
Pawnee
7
Payne
3
Pontotoc
1
Pottawatomie
1
Stephens
1
Tulsa
27
Wagoner
3
Washington
3
Total
164
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-03-25 at 7:00 a.m.