- As of this advisory, there are 719 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Greer County has been added to the list of counties now required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
- There are an additional seven deaths:
- Three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male and female older than 65.
- One in Greer County, a female older than 65.
- One in Kay County, a male older than 65.
- One in Mayes County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Osage County, a male older than 65.
- There are 30 total deaths in the state.
- Drive-thru testing sites (no appointment necessary) open today, Thursday and Friday:
- Woodward from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Woodward County Event Center.
- Altus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Western Oklahoma State College.
- Lawton from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Urgent Care Clinic, 3811 W. Gore.
- Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites:
- Must be 18 or older
- Only one specimen per household
- Have not had close contact (within 6 ft.) of someone who has tested positive in past 14 days
- Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.
- Testing is also available at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a physician referral and by appointment only.
- REMINDER: Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:
- No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.
- People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.
- On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Positive (In-State)
|719
|Positive (Out-of-State)
|2
|Negative*
|1248
|Hospitalized
|219
|Deaths
|30
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
|Laboratory
|Cases
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|152
|State Public Health Laboratory
|150
|Other
|417
|Total
|719
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
|Age Group, Years
|COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|00-04
|6
|0
|05-17
|9
|0
|18-35
|111
|0
|36-49
|138
|1
|50-64
|194
|8
|65+
|261
|21
|Total
|719
|30
|Age Range: 0-96 yrs
|Median Age: 58
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
|Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|Female
|364
|12
|Male
|355
|18
|Total
|719
|30
COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|8
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|1
|0
|Caddo
|1
|0
|Canadian
|24
|1
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|7
|0
|Choctaw
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|87
|6
|Comanche
|21
|0
|Cotton
|1
|0
|Craig
|2
|0
|Creek
|27
|1
|Custer
|4
|0
|Delaware
|8
|0
|Garfield
|4
|0
|Garvin
|7
|0
|Grady
|3
|0
|Greer
|2
|1
|Jackson
|2
|0
|Kay
|24
|1
|Latimer
|2
|0
|Le Flore
|1
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Logan
|4
|0
|Love
|1
|0
|Mayes
|5
|1
|McClain
|9
|0
|Muskogee
|13
|1
|Noble
|5
|0
|Nowata
|5
|0
|Oklahoma
|192
|10
|Okmulgee
|4
|0
|Osage
|19
|0
|Ottawa
|7
|0
|Pawnee
|15
|1
|Payne
|16
|0
|Pittsburg
|2
|0
|Pontotoc
|5
|0
|Pottawatomie
|6
|0
|Rogers
|4
|0
|Seminole
|1
|0
|Sequoyah
|2
|1
|Stephens
|6
|0
|Texas
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|115
|3
|Wagoner
|15
|2
|Washington
|23
|0
|Total
|719
|30
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of
infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting
the counties that contain a positive case.