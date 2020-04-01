coronavirus

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-04-01 at 7:00 AM.

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor
  • As of this advisory, there are 719 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Greer County has been added to the list of counties now required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
  • There are an additional seven deaths:
    • Three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male and female older than 65.
    • One in Greer County, a female older than 65.
    • One in Kay County, a male older than 65.
    • One in Mayes County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
    • One in Osage County, a male older than 65.
  • There are 30 total deaths in the state.
  • Drive-thru testing sites (no appointment necessary) open today, Thursday and Friday:
    • Woodward from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Woodward County Event Center.
    • Altus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Western Oklahoma State College. 
    • Lawton from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Urgent Care Clinic, 3811 W. Gore.
  • Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites:
    •  Must be 18 or older 
    •  Only one specimen per household
    • Have not had close contact (within 6 ft.) of someone who has tested positive in past 14 days 
    • Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.
  • Testing is also available at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a physician referral and by appointment only. 
  • REMINDER: Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:
    • No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.
    • People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.
    • On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)719
Positive (Out-of-State)2
Negative*1248
Hospitalized219
Deaths30

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

LaboratoryCases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma152
State Public Health Laboratory150
Other417
Total719

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, YearsCOVID-19 CasesDeaths
00-0460
05-1790
18-351110
36-491381
50-641948
65+26121
Total71930
Age Range: 0-96 yrsMedian Age: 58

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

GenderCasesDeaths
Female36412
Male35518
Total71930

COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Adair80
Beckham10
Bryan10
Caddo10
Canadian241
Carter10
Cherokee70
Choctaw10
Cleveland876
Comanche210
Cotton10
Craig20
Creek271
Custer40
Delaware80
Garfield40
Garvin70
Grady30
Greer21
Jackson20
Kay241
Latimer20
Le Flore10
Lincoln50
Logan40
Love10
Mayes51
McClain90
Muskogee131
Noble50
Nowata50
Oklahoma19210
Okmulgee40
Osage190
Ottawa70
Pawnee151
Payne160
Pittsburg20
Pontotoc50
Pottawatomie60
Rogers40
Seminole10
Sequoyah21
Stephens60
Texas10
Tulsa1153
Wagoner152
Washington230
Total71930

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of

infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting

the counties that contain a positive case.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.