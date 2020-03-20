- As of this advisory, there are 49 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- The State of Oklahoma has established a partnership with Diagnostic Labs of Oklahoma (DLO) that will allow for increased testing capacity. Yesterday, 300 testing kits were sent to DLO’s facility in Dallas for completion.
- OSDH, in partnership with the Governor’s office, will release hospital data pursuant to Executive Order 2020-07 issued on Sunday, March 15 later today. At this time, 92% of hospitals in Oklahoma have delivered the requested data to OSDH.
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) recommends individuals work diligently to flatten the curve by practicing social distancing guidelines. OSDH recommends individuals stay home as much as possible.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State)
49
Positive (Out-of-State)
2
Negative
538
PUIs Pending Results
374
Hospitalizations
8
Deaths
1
COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
Age Group, Years
COVID-19 Cases*
00-04
2
05-17
0
18-49
22
50-64
14
65+
11
Total
49
Age Range
0-79 yrs
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Male
27
Female
22
Total
49
COVID-19 Cases by County
County
COVID-19 Cases by County*
Canadian
2
Cleveland
11
Custer
1
Garvin
1
Grady
1
Jackson
1
Kay
3
Logan
1
McClain
1
Oklahoma
19
Pawnee
1
Payne
1
Tulsa
5
Washington
1
Total
49