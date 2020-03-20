Cases by county

Cases by county

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor
  • As of this advisory, there are 49 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • The State of Oklahoma has established a partnership with Diagnostic Labs of Oklahoma (DLO) that will allow for increased testing capacity. Yesterday, 300 testing kits were sent to DLO’s facility in Dallas for completion.
  • OSDH, in partnership with the Governor’s office, will release hospital data pursuant to Executive Order 2020-07 issued on Sunday, March 15 later today. At this time, 92% of hospitals in Oklahoma have delivered the requested data to OSDH.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) recommends individuals work diligently to flatten the curve by practicing social distancing guidelines. OSDH recommends individuals stay home as much as possible.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)

49

Positive (Out-of-State)

2

Negative

538

PUIs Pending Results

374

Hospitalizations

8

Deaths

1

COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

Age Group, Years

COVID-19 Cases*

00-04

2

05-17

0

18-49

22

50-64

14

65+

11

Total

49

Age Range

0-79 yrs

 

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Male

27

Female

22

Total

49

COVID-19 Cases by County

County

COVID-19 Cases by County*

Canadian

2

Cleveland

11

Custer

1

Garvin

1

Grady

1

Jackson

1

Kay

3

Logan

1

McClain

1

Oklahoma

19

Pawnee

1

Payne

1

Tulsa

5

Washington

1

Total

49

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.