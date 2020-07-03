Cases of COVID-19 have continued to grow across the state of Oklahoma and the nation with record cases in Texas, Florida and Arizona.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 105 as of July 3, 2020. Deaths remained at seven and 90 people have recovered from the virus.
Sperry has risen to 22 cases with 14 recovered.
Osage County has 176 confirmed cases, 8 deaths and 147 who have recovered. Tulsa County currently has the highest number of cases with 3,792, 72 deaths and 2,833 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 15,065 cases have been reported, a rise in 3.6% from July 2. There have been 398 deaths and 11,519 recovered.
In the United States, 2,739,879 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 128,740 deaths and 781,970 recovered. The one day rise from July 2nd to 3rd was 53,621 cases.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said, “As we continue to safely reopen, please continue to follow these simple tips to protect yourself and those around you.”
• Stay at home as much as possible,
• Continue to practice social distancing,
• Practice handwashing and personal health hygiene,
• Wear a cloth face covering when in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,
• Individuals who are sick should self-isolate from the public and other household members for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.
Citizens should minimize time spent in crowded environments and continue following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.
If you are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population, continue following safer-at-home policies.