This week, cases of COVID-19 continued to rise with record daily cases across the US.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 116 as of July 10, 2020, up from 105 a week ago. Deaths remained at seven and 99 people have recovered from the virus.
Sperry has five more cases this week at 27 cases with 20 recovered.
Osage County has 203 confirmed cases, up from 176 last week, 8 deaths and 170 who have recovered. Tulsa County currently has the highest number of cases with 4,828, up from 3,792 last week, 75 deaths and 3.757 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 19,092 cases have been reported, up from last week's 15,065 . There have been 416 deaths and 14,648 recovered. Oklahoma continues to see a rise in over 3% in day over day cases. There are currently 457 people hospitalized.
All 77 counties in Oklahoma now have at least one confirmed case.
In the United States, 3,117,946 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, up from 2,739,879 last week, with 133,290 deaths and 7969,111 recovered. The one day rise from July 9 to 10 was 63,247.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said, “As we continue to safely reopen, please continue to follow these simple tips to protect yourself and those around you.”
• Stay at home as much as possible,
• Continue to practice social distancing,
• Practice handwashing and personal health hygiene,
• Wear a cloth face covering when in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,
• Individuals who are sick should self-isolate from the public and other household members for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.
Citizens should minimize time spent in crowded environments and continue following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.
If you are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population, continue following safer-at-home policies.