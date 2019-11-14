Craig Scott is a Columbine survivor and the brother of Rachel Scott, the first person killed in that school shooting.
He now travels to schools around the country and talks to students and parents about Rachel's challenge and bullying. The Rachel's Challenge website states, "It doesn’t have to be this way. Creating a school climate less susceptible to harassment, bullying and violence is possible. We see it happening in socioeconomically and demographically diverse schools across North America every day."
Every year:
Over 1.5 million people are involved in Rachel’s Challenge programs.
More than 1,200 schools and businesses are reached.
Over 150 suicides are averted.
Bullying and violence decrease.
Community service and acts of kindness increase.
Scott spoke to Newman Middle School students on Tuesday, November 12 during school hours and help a more in-depth discussion for the entire community that evening.