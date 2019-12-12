David Greendeer is looking for his sister. His father Lyle Greendeer Jr, passed away in 2005 and David was made aware that he has a sister in Oklahoma that was adopted. David and his father are from Wisconsin. David is an enrolled member of the Ho-chunk Nation of Wisconsin.
David does not have a lot of information to use to locate his sister, so he has reached out to media in the area. Here is what he knows:
During the 1970s, his father traveled with a Native American dance troop and would tell stories of his travels. His father went by the name Hayna Greendeer and dated a woman during the traveling show who had a child. For reasons that David is not aware of, the child was adopted. He believes she was adopted by a Creek family in the Tulsa area and would be 41-44 years old now.
“I just want her to know she isn’t alone and that I love her unconditionally. She always has family and I’m the only one she should be contacting in Wisconsin if she tries to reach out - as I’m her only brother,” David said.
If this sounds like someone you know, or might be you, contact David Greendeer at Ho.chuck@yahoo.com.