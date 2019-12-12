Greendeer and his family

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor

David Greendeer is looking for his sister. His father Lyle Greendeer Jr, passed away in 2005 and David was made aware that he has a sister in Oklahoma that was adopted. David and his father are from Wisconsin. David is an enrolled member of the Ho-chunk Nation of Wisconsin.

David does not have a lot of information to use to locate his sister, so he has reached out to media in the area. Here is what he knows:

During the 1970s, his father traveled with a Native American dance troop and would tell stories of his travels. His father went by the name Hayna Greendeer and dated a woman during the traveling show who had a child. For reasons that David is not aware of, the child was adopted. He believes she was adopted by a Creek family in the Tulsa area and would be 41-44 years old now.

“I just want her to know she isn’t alone and that I love her unconditionally. She always has family and I’m the only one she should be contacting in Wisconsin if she tries to reach out - as I’m her only brother,” David said.

If this sounds like someone you know, or might be you, contact David Greendeer at Ho.chuck@yahoo.com.

