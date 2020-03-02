Oklahomans who want to change their party affiliation before the Primary or Runoff Primary Elections later this year must do so no later than Tuesday, March 31, 2020, according to Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the Osage County Election Board.
Changes of political affiliation are prohibited by law during the period beginning April 1, and continuing through August 31, in even-numbered years, Chouteau said.
Each political party can nominate one candidate per office for the November General Election. If two or more candidates from the same party file for one office, the party nominee is selected at either the Primary or Runoff Primary Election.
Only voters registered in a political party can vote to select that party's nominees, unless the party gives Independent voters permission to vote in its primaries. The Democratic Party has given Independent voters permission to vote in its primaries and runoff primaries in 2020. Oklahoma has 3 recognized political parties in 2020: Democrat, Libertarian & Republican.
All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate at the November General Election and for state or local questions at any election.
Applications to register to vote or to change political affiliation are available at the Osage County Election Board office, 630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska, OK; post offices; public libraries; state offices providing public assistance; and at most political party and candidate campaign offices. If you have any questions you should contact the County Election Board office at (918) 287-3036 or email OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov.