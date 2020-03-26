Some see overkill in COVID-19 risk containment measures despite warnings of accelerating global pand

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Tulsa World
  • As of this advisory, there are 248 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Comanche, Craig, Lincoln, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Sequoyah counties.
  • There are an additional two deaths in Cleveland County, a female in her 90s and a male in his 60s. There are seven total deaths in the state.
  • As the state continues to work aggressively with public and private partners to increase testing supplies in Oklahoma, it is likely that the increase in confirmed cases is related to an increase in testing in the state.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) operated two satellite testing sites in Kay County and Pittsburg County. There were 32 specimens collected at the Kay County site and 16 in Pittsburg County. The tests are being processed by the Oklahoma Public Health Laboratory.
  • With the number of cases rising each day, the OSDH urges the public to follow the Governor's "Safer at Home" executive order advising vulnerable populations and those over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30 and for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 30. The CDC also recommends the public to stay home, practice social distancing, hand washing, and specifically for those who are sick to isolate for up to 14 days.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)

248

Positive (Out-of-State)

2

Negative*

958

Hospitalizations

86

Deaths

7

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

Laboratory

Cases

Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

48

State Public Health Laboratory

83

Other

117

TOTAL

248

COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

Age Group, Years

COVID-19 Cases*

00-04

2

05-17

2

18-35

43

36-49

52

50-64

64

65+

85

Total

248

Age Range

0-95 yrs

 

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Male

129

Female

119

Total

248

COVID-19 Cases by County

County

Cases

Deaths

Adair

2

0

Bryan

1

0

Canadian

6

0

Carter

1

0

Cleveland

39

3

Comanche

3

0

Craig

1

0

Creek

10

0

Custer

3

0

Delaware

1

0

Garvin

2

0

Grady

2

0

Jackson

1

0

Kay

11

0

Lincoln

1

0

Logan

3

0

Mayes

2

0

McClain

2

0

Muskogee

4

0

Noble

2

0

Oklahoma

73

2

Okmulgee

2

0

Osage

3

0

Ottawa

1

0

Pawnee

10

1

Payne

5

0

Pontotoc

1

0

Pottawatomie

2

0

Sequoyah

1

0

Stephens

1

0

Tulsa

41

1

Wagoner

6

0

Washington

5

0

Total

248

7

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-03-26 at 7:00 a.m.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.