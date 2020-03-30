Timeline

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-03-30 at 7:00 AM.

 Lindsey Chastain
  • As of this advisory, there are 481 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Beckham, Cotton and Love counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
  • There is an additional death in Cleveland County: a male in the 50-64 age group.
  • There are 17 total deaths in the state.
  • Governor Kevin Stitt issued Sunday evening a sixth amendment to Executive Order (EO) 2020-07, requiring travelers from six states to self-quarantine for 14 days, to include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana, and Washington.  
  • Governor Stitt’s amended Executive Order also requires delivery personnel to submit to screenings when making deliveries at hospitals, clinics, long term care facilities and daycares. The EO also protects health care workers and their families from discrimination in housing or child care.
  • REMINDER: Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:

·  No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.

·  People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.

·  PLEASE NOTE: Some local municipalities, to include Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have put into place law enforcement efforts to enforce the Governor’s order as well as the cities’ additional “shelter in place” policies.

· On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)481
Positive (Out-of-State)2
Negative*1207
Hospitalized153
Deaths17

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

LaboratoryCases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma90
State Public Health Laboratory145
Other246
Total481

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, YearsCOVID-19 CasesDeaths
00-0440
05-1760
18-35800
36-49901
50-641325
65+16911
Total48117
Age Range: 0-95 yrsMedian Age: 58

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

GenderCasesDeaths
Female2537
Male22810
Total48117

COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Adair40
Beckham10
Bryan10
Caddo10
Canadian150
Carter10
Cherokee10
Choctaw10
Cleveland606
Comanche120
Cotton10
Craig10
Creek181
Custer40
Delaware70
Garfield20
Garvin60
Grady30
Jackson10
Kay200
Latimer10
Le Flore10
Lincoln40
Logan40
Love10
Mayes40
McClain20
Muskogee70
Noble30
Nowata40
Oklahoma1344
Okmulgee30
Osage110
Ottawa60
Pawnee151
Payne140
Pittsburg20
Pontotoc30
Pottawatomie20
Rogers10
Seminole10
Sequoyah21
Stephens20
Texas10
Tulsa653
Wagoner81
Washington200
Total48117

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of

infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting

the counties that contain a positive case.

