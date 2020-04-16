Derek Scheihing (pronounced “shine”) is the new Newman Middle School Principal.
Scheihing, the 2020-21 principal at Newman Middle School, brings with him over 17 years of experience in education. For the past 2 years, he has sewed as the middle school principal at Caney Valley. He has also taught a broad range of courses from 6th through 12th grade. In addition to his experiences as a principal and as a teacher in the classroom, Scheihing has coached a variety of sports, was an Assistant Athletic Director and Athletic Director.
Scheihing received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Oklahoma State University and his Masters in Educational Administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. He is married to Heather Scheihing, who is also an educator and they have two children; their daughter Kaydan and son Landan. His family enjoys camping, hiking, outdoor activities, sports and are involved in sewing in their church and community.
Scheihing‘s philosophy is to lead and teach with purpose and passion. He believes that motivated staff and students take pride in their work, take pride in their school, and pride in who they are. He understands the importance not only of positive leadership, but also teamwork and collaboration. Scheihing is looking forward to working together with the Newman Middle School staff to provide a challenging, engaging and safe environment for their student body. He is excited to join the “Skiatook Family“ and is ready to make a positive impact on those around him.
Go Bulldogs!!!