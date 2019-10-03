The Lady Dawgs faced 6A Broken Arrow on Tuesday, October 1 for senior night.
The first five innings were all about trading good defense. Neither team scored any runs or made it very far around the bases. Quick throws, fast feet and good pitching kept the score at 0-0.
In the bottom of the 6th, Rylee Anglen and Casidee Curtis made it around the diamond to put the Bulldogs in the lead 2-0. Madi Drummond stole second, but the inning was over before she could turn that into a score.
The top of the seventh inning did not go the way the Lady Dawgs hoped. The Tigers got some great hits and started running the bases putting up three points in the top of the seventh.
The Lady Dawgs were unable to put any points on the board during the bottom of the seventh and the Tigers won 3-2.
After the game, the softball teams two seniors, Savannah Billups and Piper Hand were honored.
Coach Jordan Jones said, "This was Savannah's first year of softball. She has played soccer since she was a freshman and wanted to try softball this year as well. She has been, more than anything, a great senior leader and I'm glad these girls were fortunate enough to be around her this season. She is one of the toughest kid's I've ever coached."
"Piper has played softball for Skiatook all through junior high and high school and we have seen her really progress throughout her career so far, not just in terms of pitching and hitting but as a leader as well. It has been rewarding for all of us who have had the opportunity to coach Piper to not only see that progression, but to get to know her as a person as well," Jones said.
Jones said, "We as coaches always tease the girls on senior night because they tear up, but the fact of the matter is they realize how short of a season this is. And what you see with the emotion from the younger players is the realization that they are going to miss the seniors, not because of the players they are to the team, but because of the people they are."
The team earned a district championship this year with an 18-9 season and will be hosting regional playoffs October 10-11.