The Skiatook Grappling Club is sponsoring a Pioneer Day Dodge Ball Tournament. All proceeds will benefit the Skiatook Grappling Club.
The tournament will be held Saturday, September 21 at 9 a.m. at the Old Central Gym.
Teams will consist of seven players, three of which must be female. Teams can be registered the day of the event for $100. Awards will be given for the winner and most unique uniforms.
Visit the 1st Annual Pioneer Day Dodge Ball Tournament Facebook page for registration information.