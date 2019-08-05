Local and area students from Oklahoma are among the 2,273 who completed associate, bachelor's or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., in the spring 2019 semester.
Graduates are listed with their degrees and majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration. The university conferred 456 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist and Doctor of Nursing Practice), 1,799 bachelor’s degrees and 59 associate degrees.
Fort Hays State, one of six state universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system, serves about 15,000 students, 4,500 on its campus in Hays, about 7,000 through the FHSU Virtual College and the remainder through its international partners.
Ashley Dossett, an Education Specialist in school psychology from Sperry graduated this spring.