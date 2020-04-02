Dear Parents and Guardians:
Sperry Public Schools remains dedicated to the safety and academic growth of all our students, and on Monday, April 6, 2020, instructional activities will resume for students of our district. It is important to understand that the instructional methods our teachers will use are meant to ensure all our students have an opportunity to continue their academic growth and be prepared for the next school year or their post-secondary school goals. However, the instructional program our teachers and administrators have been preparing will not, of course, much resemble traditional in-class instructional activities. Our goal is to provide students with a positive academic experience while not overwhelming parents and guardians.
The current situation is far from ideal, but, following the instructions of State Superintendent Hofmeister, Governor Stitt, and numerous state and federal agencies, our buildings must remained closed to visitors. Both teachers and students will need to adapt to a new definition of the instructional process. Parents and guardians will need to strengthen their partnership with their children’s teachers during this process. Teachers have been building their curriculum with three things in mind:
Most parents will still be working full-time throughout this “distance learning” period,
Many households have multiple school-age children, and
Many parents and guardians have not been trained to provide the kind of instructional support that students often need.
Therefore, the descriptions of the Sperry Distance Learning Plan below will be a much reduced description of what you would expect your child to be doing in a traditional classroom setting. We will provide information for additional educational opportunities, but considering the limited interaction between teachers and students during this period, we will do what we can to help continue your children’s educational progress.
Our principals and teachers have been meeting on-line in virtual meetings to discuss and work through the distance learning plan for each site. While there is not time for “fluff” in most 21st Century classrooms, the teachers had to decide what instruction could be provided through a distance program that would provide the best growth in each core content area without overwhelming them or you in the process. Teachers welcome your input and are eager to offer you what support they can during this time, and will be monitoring their email regularly to provide assistance to you and their students.
Sperry Public Schools Distance Learning Plan
As a result of actions taken by the Oklahoma State Board of Education and Governor Stitt, Sperry Public School campuses will remain closed and all extra-curricular activities have been cancelled throughout the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. Starting on April 6th, 2020 Sperry Public Schools Distance Learning Plan for all students enrolled will begin.
Distance learning will begin on April 6
—The final day of school is anticipated to be on May 8, 2020.
Attendance will not be taken the remainder of this semester
—Students are to work at their pace, during a time that best meets their learning needs, and will provide the evidence of their instructional activities as directed by their teachers.
Parents will not need to purchase supplies or materials to complete assignments
—Teachers worked diligently to develop plans that would not require access to the resources that would be expected in a regular classroom setting.
Grades may be recorded during April and May, but will not negatively impact students
—Student activity during this time is to benefit current skill levels and is not intended to add undue anxiety or pressure.
Teachers understand that learning is the goal, and is more important than the grades students receive.
Teachers will have the flexibility to work with students to address any grades this semester and the work related to them.
Teachers have planned the pace.
Semester grades will be recorded
—Final grades will be posted as normal to ensure this closure does not interfere with high school transcripts being ready for colleges, military, employers, etc.
—Meals will be available for students through May 8.
—Grab and Go lunch/breakfast will continue to be provided while school is in session.
—Pre-K enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year has been delayed
The usual processes for Pre-K enrollment required parents to gather in larger groups than are acceptable right now, so the enrollment process has been changed.
Reserving a place in Pre-K for your child will be via calling the school the week of April 13 – 17, extension 100 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
Completion of the enrollment process will take place in July.
When details are finalized for completing the Pre-K enrollment process, we will share that information through our website, social media, and local news outlets.
All activities and athletic events for the remainder of the school year are cancelled.
Each site has an individual plan based upon the specific needs and capabilities of their students. The links below provide each site’s detailed plan.
Please realize our principals and teachers are here for you and your children during this unique time. Learning from home will, at times, be challenging, messy, uncomfortable, and will not “feel” like normal learning for any of us; however, our teachers will continue to work hard to create activities to address many individual needs.
Thank you for your flexibility, understanding, and patience throughout this difficult time.
Respectfully,
Dr. Brian Beagles, EdD
Superintendent