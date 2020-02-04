The Skiatook Drama & Debate team placed 1st as a team at the Union Contest on January 31-February 1.
Skiatook Debaters argued against teams from Union, Jenks, Charles Page, Keys, Will Rogers, and Webster.
Joey Breckon & Rylee Houston were class 5A champion debaters. Austyn Potter & Dakota Teel were 2nd place.
Patrick Nipp and his partner were 4th place. All of the debaters qualified for regional level contest.
Individual performers qualifying for regional conctest included: Patrick Nipp 4th place foreign current events speaking, Jakob Summerville 2nd place current events speaking, Dylan Doll and Brynleigh Miller 3rd place in Humorous Duet Acting, Austyn Potter 2nd place in monologue acting, Rylee Houston 1st place in original oratory, Austyn Potter 2nd place in Poetry reading, Penzie Brown 2nd Place in Prose reading, Madi Brown 1st Place in Standard Oratory speaking.
Other finalists included: Hannah DeLeon, Loriann Parker, Zayn Al-Shaer, MyKenzie Jones. Other students traveling with the team included: Evan Chaplin, Dylan Teel, Selina Jiang.
Volunteer support for the team was provided by alumni Brianna Barton and Baylee Stumpf. Parent support for travel and judging was provided by the Brown family and the Drybread family.
The team competes next at Sapulpa on Feb 7-8